Sandia Labs puts over $3.76B back into local economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories helped put more than $3.76 billion into the local economy in the fiscal year 2020, an all-time high. Sandia reports that over $1.4 billion was spent on buying goods and services from suppliers which included nearly $482.6 million with businesses from New Mexico and over $349.7 million in subcontracts with the state’s small businesses.

Additionally, Sandia National Labs states that the economic impact included nearly $1.67 billion in payroll during Sandia’s fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30. The labs also added around 460 new positions raising the number of employees to more than 14,440.

A full breakdown of Sandia’s spending and role in the economy can be found in its 2020 Economic Impact brochure.