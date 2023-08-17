ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Labs is giving Albuquerque residents a warning that they may hear an explosion this weekend. The labs are conducting a large explosives test.

The test will be held on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base, the labs say. The exact time of detonation has not been set, but the explosives test could happen Saturday, August 19, or Sunday, August 20.

Officials say this is a controlled test, but some Albuquerque residents may see black smoke and dust over the Air Force base. And some residents may hear an explosion.

The labs note that the test will be conducted in compliance with environmental regulations. They say the experiment will help the labs’ mission to boost national security.