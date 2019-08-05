Sandia Labs makes generous computer donation to local schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratory is helping kids start the school year with new technology.

Each year, Sandia National Laboratory collects computers and equipment they no longer use and donates them to local schools. Monday, teachers drove from all across the state to take advantage of the donation.

Officials also say that benefits from the program can be seen outside of the classroom. “Instead of them having to pay for it every school year, they can go ahead and come here and try to reutilize some of our equipment. So it lessens the burden on the taxpayers throughout the state,” said Joseph Giron from Sandia Labs.

This year, 42 schools from 14 different counties participated all they had to pay for was their transportation to and from Kirtland Air Force Base.