Sandia labs’ HOT Shot rocket makes successful launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A successful launch of a rocket built by scientists at Sandia National Labs that will help with aerospace research. The HOT Shot Rocket, short for “high-operational-tempo” shot, collects scientific data and informs future weapons designs for the U.S. nuclear enterprise.

This launch included an upgrade of hardware necessary to recover the vehicle, as well as new memory chips. Previous rockets were not successfully retrieved after launch, limiting the information they were able to retrieve.

A press release states the HOT Shot upgrade has been anticipated since the inception of the program in 2017 was first implemented in October 2020. HOT Shot is managed by Sandia and each launch is for the National Nuclear Security Adminstration.