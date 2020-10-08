Sandia Labs full-scale crash test marked biggest transporter test in decades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs conducted a unique test to ensure nuclear waste being transported through the state is safe. Scientists conducted a full-scale crash test using their new mobile guardian transporter. The transporters will soon replace the current fleet of vehicles that move nuclear assets within the country. Rockets propelled a semi-truck at highway speeds into the weapons transporter. Officials say the transporter successfully kept cargo safe. It’s the biggest test of this type they’ve conducted in 20 years.

