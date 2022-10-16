ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community was joined by Sandia National Laboratories volunteers on Saturday. They came together to create murals.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Saranam residents, kids, and volunteers joined forces to produce murals with positive messages at the Fox Ridge Apartments in Albuquerque. Designs for the artwork included nature, growth, hope, and community. Participants, volunteers, and children were given free, creative choices when it came to coloring the murals.

It was all a part of “Sandia Gives Day,” an event where workers help with projects around the city.

“The Sandia team is out here today helping us spruce up our playground, and they’re doing three, beautiful murals for us to make the playground look more inviting for the families,” said Housing Coordinator Jennifer Clear.

Other projects included building ramps for homes, preparing meals for families, and repairing bikes for the children.