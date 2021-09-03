Sandia High teen accused of opening fire outside school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department now says a Sandia High School student known to carry a gun often, is the one accused of firing shots outside of his school and near a pre-school Thursday afternoon.

Family members of Steven Robles told police that they knew the 16-year-old owned a gun and carried it all the time. APS says it cannot legally discuss student disciplinary records but they say their ‘see something, say something’ policy does work.

“Over the years, we’ve seen many, many instances unfortunately where students or staff or somebody out in the community alerts the district to possible dangers and because of that we have been able to avert many tragedies and difficult situations,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Monica Armenta.

According to witnesses, Robles had been in a fight with a student from another high school and that student, who has not been identified, was coming to Sandia High to fight Robles. Video showed Robles walk out of Sandia and into the parking lot o Christ Lutheran School. Detectives say Robles is then seen firing shots at a car and, at some point, another person also fired shots.

Robles is seen limping away from the parking lot and was later dropped off at UNM Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. there, he told police someone pointed a gun at him and he fired in self-defense. He then stopped talking with detectives.

This shooting happened while students at Sandia were outside eating lunch. “Once shots were fired, students heard them and followed precisely, precisely the drills that they had conducted over the years and went into the classrooms and within a matter of minutes there was a lockdown, police were notified and the day proceeded from there,” said Armenta.

Thursday, APD Chief Harold Medina said they will be investigating how Robles got the gun. APD is not identifying the other student involved at this time or saying what school they go to. That student has not been arrested and APD is actively searching for him at this time.

At this time, Robles has not officially been charged. Though, bringing a gun on a school campus is a federal offense meaning it’s possible Robles could face federal charges. Robles will be book into jail, once he is released from the hospital.