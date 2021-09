ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small satellite powered by technology developed at Sandia National Labs is now orbiting the earth. MPower Technology’s “dragonscales” were first developed in 2009 to reduce the cost of creating solar technology and increase efficiency.

Now they are powering a Lynk Global Satellite that can be described as a virtual cell phone tower in space. If all goes well, future projects may take the technology as far as the moon.