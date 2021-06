ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 7 a.m., the Sandia Crest Road was closed between mile-markers seven and 10 after the crash, according to BCSO’s Twitter. The road was reopened several hours later.

BCSO says the cause of the crash appears to be excessive speed. No other information has been released at this time.