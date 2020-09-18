Sandia Crest Recreation site to close Saturday in hiker search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's been months since anyone has been able to step foot inside a movie theater. To keep from going stir crazy, some people are recreating the movie-going experience right in the comfort of their own homes.

An Albuquerque mom, Brandi Konold, says she and her family were missing the movies so much they created the next best thing on their balcony. "We started it because we were just going kind of a little stir crazy and we wanted to be able to watch movies and be out of the house that we seemed to be stuck in all the time," Konold says.