Sandia Crest Recreation site to close Saturday in hiker search

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it would be closing the Sandia Crest Recreation site’s upper parking area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday to continue the search of a lost hiker.

The lower parking area will be open and visitors may still access the observation deck and the surrounding trails. The Sandia Crest Recreation site is located at the top of the Sandia Mountains, accessed via Sandia Crest Scenic Byway, State Highway 536.

