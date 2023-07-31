ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – San Martin de Porres Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit established to serve those in the community who are in need of a nutritious hot meal. They are now hosting its very first gala event. This event will be hosted by Anthony’s at the Delta and La Fonda del Sol Restaurant in Española.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by a five-course meal prepared by 3-time Food Network Champion, Chef Fernando Ruiz of Escondido Restaurant. It will also be served alongside specialty paired wines from Shelby Perkins & Perkins Harter Vineyards in Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon. The event is August 19 and tickets are $125 each. The ticket includes all the meals and entertainment.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets, please contact Kristen Trujillo at 505-927-8284 or smdpsoupkitchen@gmail.com.