ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the 17th year of the San Juan River Balloon Rally. The community-based balloon rally will feature some amazing hot air balloons such as humpty dumpty which came all the way from Louisville, Kentucky, a big top balloon from Denver, Colorado, and an alien balloon from Roswell, New Mexico.

There will be up to 20 hot air balloons filling the skies over Bloomfield, New Mexico for three days.

The San Juan River Balloon Rally is June 16-18, 2023 located at Bloomfield Soccer Fields, 701 S. 1st Street Bloomfield N.M. Mass Ascension is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and a Balloon Glow is Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit farmingtonnm.org.