San Juan County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘Live PD’

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – You can soon see the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department in action on Live PD.

The show has been a hit since it debuted. The show gets up close and personal with police departments across the country and shows what they do in real-time.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is currently filming with the company and should be featured as soon as next week.

Santa Fe Police were some of the first in the state to sign up for the show but ended their run this summer because of insurance costs.

