ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado.

A santero it’s someone who creates religious work as saints, either two-dimensional or three-dimensional, in a piece of wood. This has been passed down from generation to generation, and people today still use the same techniques that people use when they first started.

This year’s theme is in honor of their Santero, Jimmy Trujillo, the founder of the market. This allows the community to support and buy art locally and keep the tradition alive. This is a free outdoor market that is held on the first weekend of October 1 and 2, at the San Felipe Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.