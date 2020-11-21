San Felipe man charged with assault with dangerous weapon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A San Felipe man was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice-District of New Mexico, Emery Garcia, 36, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of San Felipe, appeared in federal court on Nov. 9. On Nov. 12, Garcia was ordered to be detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 8, Garcia allegedly attempted to enter a home through a window and attacked one of the residents, a child, with a board when the resident tried to stop him. Garcia then allegedly struck a second resident who attempted to intervene.

If convicted, Garcia faces a mandatory minimum of ten years and up to life in prison. No other information was provided.

