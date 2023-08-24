ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe De Neri Catholic Church in Old Town is getting a facelift. Dozens of onlookers watched as construction crews today removed the steeples as they get ready to restore them. “This is the gem of Albuquerque so I’m glad they’re doing that,” said one visitor.

Local resident and artist, Rudolph Serrano, is the one taking on the task of restoring them. He said he has a long history of attending the church and feels proud to be the one responsible for making the steeples look brand new. “We’re losing our history, we’re losing our heritage, and this is an opportunity to bring it back or at least the way,” Serrano explained.

He said the two pieces will be taken part and taken to his shop. The original steeples were put up between 1861 and 1862. Over the years they have been replaced or restored to make them look pristine. “Old Town is a symbol of the old Spanish culture that we have here, the old Christianity, the old Catholicism,” Serrano said.

The material that the steeples are made of is hundreds of years old and can’t be replaced. Serrano will be taking parts of the material that are worn down and mixing them with chemicals to restore the material. It’s all in part to preserve the antiquity of the material.

Usually, he would have a month to work on a project like this. However, with the Balloon Festival approaching, he’s expecting them to be put back up in a couple of weeks. “This is complete restoration,” Serrano said. “You cannot put new parts on an antique, and we have the City Curator making sure that we are going by the laws of antiquity.”

The project is estimated to cost over twenty thousand dollars, which was made possible through a grant approved by the Archdiocese of Sante Fe. “I’m glad they’re doing that. It’s an old church,” said a visitor. “A lot of people still come for services on Sunday.”