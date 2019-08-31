Sam’s Club employee charged with embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is accused of stealing half a million from Sam’s Club and Walmart.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives were first contacted by an investigator for Walmart back in May. It was learned that $510,000 had gone missing from Sam’s Club and a Walmart in Albuquerque over the past few years.

Detectives say between 2013 and 2019, fraudulent checks linked to cash office employee, Michele Bernard, were swapped out for cash approximately 30 times. When questioned, detectives say Bernard admitted to the crime, saying she had gotten into gambling and had been doing it for years.