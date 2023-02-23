ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than a century, the Salvation Army has been doing all it can to help those who need it the most. One of their staples is the rehab program, something the Salvation Army is looking to improve.

Albuquerque’s rehab is but one of over 100 rehabs the Salvation Army offers across the country and Raewyn Aspeitia with the Salvation Army says that the building needs many repairs. “We’ve decided to redo the current [building] we have, so the guys finally have double-paned windows – which I’m sure they were grateful for last night because the electricity is still out,” Aspeititia says.

Those wanting to help donate to the Salvation Army can do so online. If anyone wants more information on the rehab facility, they can reach out at 505-881-4292. For product donations, you can call 1-800-SA-TRUCK.