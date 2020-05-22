Salvation Army Albuquerque offers assistance, Emergency Food Boxes to those in need during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During these uncertain times some businesses and organizations have gone above and beyond for the community. The Salvation Army is known for its charitable work and they refuse to let the COVID-19 health crisis slow them down.

Captain of the Salvation Army Albuquerque, Dwaine Breazeale discusses what the organization’s response has been to the COVID-19 pandemic. Breazeale explains that the community has a much greater need during this time.

“Even families who were able to receive some kind of unemployment benefits still have some needs but we’ve discovered that most of the people we’re talking to have just not either been able to connect to receive their unemployment benefits or they were not qualified or eligible for them in the first place,” said Breazeale. “And so as we see these people, we see a great deal of needs not just needs for food but needs to keep the lights on in their house, the water running, the rent paid, those kinds of things.”

The Salvation Army is distributing Emergency Food Boxes to residents who are food insecure. The boxes will feed a family of four for about a week and families that are larger may receive more than one box to ensure no one faces hunger.

The food boxes include non-perishable items, canned goods, bread products and fresh produece. There is no income requirement to receive the boxes.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers to help pack the food boxes and who can assist with the reopening of their thrift stores in the first week of June. If you are interested in volunteering visit the Salvation Army’s volunteer website page or contact Breazeale via email at dwaine.breazeale@usw.salvationarmy.org.

If you are in need of assistance you can reach out to your local Salvation Army office as there are multiple units throughout the state. The Salvation Army Albuquerque office is located at 4301 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE and can be called at 505-881-4292.