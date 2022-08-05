ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New life could finally be coming to a long-vacant eyesore on Route 66. The sprawling Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th, just west of downtown, has sat boarded up for nearly two decades. Now, the Downtown Growers’ Market is teaming up with Three Sisters Kitchen to buy the property.

Their plan, once that sale goes through, is to knock down the current building. They then hope to gather community input about what to do next. Possible concepts include a market for local vendors, a cafe, and a production kitchen for local entrepreneurs.