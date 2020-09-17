Saggios expanding to Uptown area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular pizza place where you go before a Lobo game or where UNM students meet up to study and have a slice is expanding across town. It is a long-time staple across the street from UNM. “It is very popular,” customer Imyraly Garcia said. “We are here maybe once a week. This is one of our favorite spots.”

Now, Saggios is taking its pizza across town. “It is exciting, and I hope to see them expand even more,” Garcia said.

The pizzeria is opening a new location in Coronado Center this fall right next to Fuddruckers, replacing the old Bonefish Grill. “We think the Uptown area will be great,” co-owner Gian Casale said. “A lot of our customers frequent the mall. It is exciting to be in a new market. Hopefully, we will see a lot of new faces.”

Casale said the new 6,000 sq. ft. spot will be a more modern version of the decades-old original location, adding 100 new jobs. “It is definitely a cool situation to create jobs when jobs are scarce.”

Casale said they began eyeing the location in February pre-pandemic and has had their fair share of setbacks like the rest of the restaurant industry. “We are doing only a fraction of the sales we are used to doing, but we have made certain adjustments to survive the worst parts of it,” Casale said. “We think we can make this situation work even during the hard circumstances.”

Casale is hoping their new location becomes as beloved as the original. “This is iconic to us,” Garcia said. “Everybody here enjoys it, and I know that it is nice to see someone local expanding and thriving in this economy. It makes me happy to see.” Saggio’s is set to start construction on the new location next week and hopes to open in November.