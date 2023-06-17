ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Fathers’ Day, Sagebrush hosted their 14th Car Show for people to spend time with their dads.

The show took place at the Sagebrush Church’s Riverside Campus where it attracted more than 250 classic cars and different kinds of motorcycles.

During the show, trophies were given out for more than two dozen categories.

Everyone who entered the show automatically received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a unique couch. A vehicle was also a prize. The raffle money goes toward building a church in Africa.

After the show, people were able to attend church services.