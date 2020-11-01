Sagebrush Church offering drive-thru trick-or-treat event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween got a head-start on the westside, where families lined up down the road for drive-thru trick-or-treating on Friday. This was the third night of the “Drive-thru Spooktacular” hosted by Sagebrush Church on Coors near La Orilla.

They will be back out on Halloween night, entertaining families and handing out treats from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The church recommends getting their early.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss