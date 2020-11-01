Sagebrush Church offering drive-thru trick-or-treat event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween got a head-start on the westside, where families lined up down the road for drive-thru trick-or-treating on Friday. This was the third night of the “Drive-thru Spooktacular” hosted by Sagebrush Church on Coors near La Orilla.

They will be back out on Halloween night, entertaining families and handing out treats from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The church recommends getting their early.