Sagebrush Church holds another night of ‘drive-thru spooktacular’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween got a head start on the westside, where families lined up down the road earlier Friday night for drive-thru trick or treating and more. This was the third night of the drive-thru spooktacular hosted by Sagebrush Church on Coors near La Orvilla. They will be back out there entertaining families and handing out treats Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. They recommend getting in line early.

