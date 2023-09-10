ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The actors’ union was out and about on Saturday in Albuquerque, calling for entertainment studios to come to a fair negotiation after strikes have shut down Hollywood for weeks.

The actors’ and screenwriters’ guilds both went on strike within weeks of each other, putting a halt on productions.

The actors’ guild is calling for an increase in pay which they say is desperately needed.

“I think it’s easy for someone who is not associated with the union to say, ‘Look at all those actors, all those rich actors, who just want more money. They’re more greedy.’ No, the majority of actors do not make enough to support themselves on a day-to-day basis. This is a real job, and we always have to fight for it,” said SAG-AFTRA member and actor Stafford Douglas.

Actors have made calls to stop the use of AI that could potentially replace live actors in future films as well.