ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors who live along Garfield Avenue said the street is a known hotspot for drivers seeking an alternative route away from major thoroughfares in the Nob Hill area.

Now, the city wants to help fix a half mile of the stretch along Garfield Avenue from Girard down to Carlisle. The decision comes after neighbors said the corridor has become plagued with speeders, and, other than a few stop signs, there’s very little to slow drivers down.

“I have seen people go through the stop sign, just like it’s not even there, not even slowing down, not even looking,” said one neighbor.

While Garfield Avenue does have alternating stop signs at every other intersection along the half-mile stretch, residents complain the corridor is in desperate need of traffic calming measures.

“Well, it’s not well marked. There is not a speed limit sign on the whole thing.”

Last November, several vehicles parked along Garfield were hit after thieves stole an ATM from a nearby business and dragged it through the corridor, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“Some speed bumps would probably help, really. Only a physical barrier would be able to stop the people from breaking the law.”

As part of a push for a safer roadway, the project developer, Bohannan Huston said the goal is to ensure public safety.

“We are just looking at opportunities to make that more comfortable for the residents,” added Bohannan Huston Spokesperson, Denise Aten.

Aten said some of the solutions proposed along the stretch include narrowing lanes to slow traffic speed, adding striping modifications for bicyclists, and expanding pedestrian walkways.

However, people who live nearby said they want other alternatives and what’s being proposed won’t prevent speeding.

“I think a physical barrier is the only real solution.”

Other considerations for the project also include smaller roundabouts to the area. A City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development spokesperson said they are also looking at adding more speed limit signs along Garfield Avenue.

No decisions have been made on the proposals, public input will be accepted through March 16. Input is accepted by email at outreach@bhinc.com or by phone at 505-264-0111.