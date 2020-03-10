Safety improvements made to popular Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some changes at the intersection of Holly Avenue and Ventura Street.

Drivers now have to make a U-turn at Paseo Del Norte or turn into the neighborhood to get the shopping center with the Albertson’s off Ventura.

Before, drivers would often cross Ventura, from Holly, to get to the shopping center.

“Just look both ways, go straight across,” said Paul Hormel, who works nearby the intersection.

“It was super convenient before when we were able to go straight across,” said Jessica Carrillo, who works nearby the intersection.

While convenient and common, the city said it was never allowed.

“When the Albertson’s was designed, it was designed for a right in and a right out. Meaning you can only turn right into the Albertson’s by taking their entrance and you can only turn right leaving Albertson’s by using the entrance,” said Johnny Chandler, with the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

A small median wasn’t keeping drivers from crossing.

According to City Councilor Brook Bassan, constituents in the area asked her predecessor that something is done.

The city added more signs, striping, and delineators to stop cars from crossing over Ventura.

It’s frustrating for drivers.

“It’s very awkward,” said Linda Pickard.

“You have to go all the way around, it’s made it super inconvenient that you have to do that instead of just going straight across,” said Carrillo.

The city said it all comes down to safety, especially with cars quickly turning from Paseo Del Norte.

“If a motorist crosses Ventura onto Holly or takes a left hand turn out of the Albertson’s that they could be putting themselves or someone else at risk of a crash,” Chandler said.

It’s a change drivers will just have to get used to.

“I think in the long run it will be okay,” Hormel said.

“With time, it will be natural to just go around but right now, it’s going to be a little time to get used to it, for sure,” Carrillo said.

The city spends $11,000 on the additions to the intersection.