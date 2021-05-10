S.A.F.E. House hosts virtual auction for 45th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 45 years, the S.A.F.E. House is the largest shelter for survivors of intimate partner domestic violence in New Mexico. To celebrate the milestone, S.A.F.E. House is hosting a virtual, silent auction.

The virtual silent auction runs all week from Monday, May 10 through Sunday, May 16. Items and experiences from local businesses will be up for auction. To register or to start bidding, head to safehousenm.org. Direct donations are also welcomed.

S.A.F.E. House also operates a thrift store – Thriftique. Thriftique’s inventory is entirely community-driven, featuring donations of clothing, household goods, furniture, and more. S.A.F.E. House residents and rapid re-housing participants are given items from Thriftique at no charge to help them meet their basic needs and establish self-sufficiency. All other items are sold to the public, with proceeds benefiting the shelter operations.