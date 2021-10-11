Safari Run provides support to Kenyan families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An effort held to support Global Health Partnerships work in rural Kenya, the community is invited to participate in the annual Safari Run. The Albuquerque-based organization is made up of medical professionals and volunteers who support a medical clinic and offer assistance and training to its nurses and community health volunteers.

The run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the UNM North Campus Golf Course Open Space and starts at 8:30 a.m. The race is open to children as well as there will be a free kids’ running clinic that will be taught by Kenyan runners.

Participants can join the 1k or 8k race while there is also a 5k Fun Run or Walk. Those attending the event can register online at safarirun.org and can pick up their packets on Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heart and Sole store located at 3601 Eubank.

Each runner will receive a hand-carved safari animal from Kenya, a timing tag, finisher’s certificate, finish line photos, and video, as well as an opportunity to race with elite runners.