ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sadie’s restaurant location on Eubank and Lomas in Albuquerque closed its doors.

The restaurant was operated by Roger Erker under a licensing agreement and closed because the lease at the location expired, according to Sadie’s owner William Stafford.

People will still get to eat New Mexican cuisine at Sadie’s locations on Academy and 4th Street.