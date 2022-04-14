ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting in April, the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum and Be Greater Than Average is hosting S.T.E.A.M Night events. This month, the event returns with family fun for all.

Dr. Shelly Gruenig, Founder & CEO of Be Greater Than Average, says this will be a fantastic event everyone needs to come out. The theme for the S.T.E.A.M night is Robots & Drones is where you can build your own robot, use a 3D printer, and more fun activities for the curious minds of all ages. “We will have food trucks, live music, and Vara wines will be there,” said Gruenig. There will be a tour of the museum during the event.

S.T.E.A.M Night will be held on April 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Balloon Museum. Tickets can be purchased online – $6 for adults, $5 for New Mexico residents, $4 for seniors, and $3 for ages 6 – 17.