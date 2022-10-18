ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the mission of S.A.F.E. house is to lend a helping hand to victims through a variety of different services.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. S.A.F.E. House is an 85-bed shelter where people can go and stay with them for up to 90 days. They help them get all their important personal documents, help them get into housing programs, get their kids into school and get them with professionals to help. At the moment, they are helping about 55 people, with 50% of them being children.

S.A.F.E. house will be having a gala Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Country Club. People can also go to safehouse.com/auction and see all the items that they have. If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can call 505-247-4219 or visit safehousenm.org.