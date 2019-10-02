S.A.F.E. House provides shelter, helps empower survivors of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and highlights the importance that the community is not afraid to step up and support an individual in crisis.

S.A.F.E. House focuses on the survivors of intimate partner violence. The organization houses men, women, children, and members of the LGBTQ communities with an emphasis on crisis intervention, safety planning, personal empowerment, economic stability and the long-term residential stability for survivors and their children.

On October 25, 2019, S.A.F.E. House, Inc. will be holding its inaugural Golf on Haunted Hill Charity Scramble at the Santa Ana Golf Club. It costs $500 per team to enter and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To register, email hauntedhillgolf@outlook.com.