RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rust Medical Center will soon be equipped for pediatric inpatients.

Next month, the hospital will open a 12-bed pediatric unit for kids who need to be admitted, but don’t need specialty care. Before, families had to drive downtown.

Pediatricians will also consult patients in person, instead of over the phone. The unit will be in a section of the third floor that has gone unused.