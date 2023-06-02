ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wise-Choice Foods will be hosting its 3rd Annual ‘Wise Pies Pizza Run’ brought to you by Albertsons and benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Mexico. Their theme this year is ‘Pizza with Sole’ and there is plenty to do at this event beyond just running.

Wise-Choice Foods and its brand, Wise-Pies Pizza, have a mission to give back to the local community while encouraging healthy lifestyle choices through smarter available food and physical activity.

The 3rd Annual Pizza Run will be Sunday, June 4, starting at 7:00 a.m. at Aperture Center at Mesa del Sol, 5700 University Blvd SE. People can register for the 1-mile run/walk, 5k, and 10k challenges. You can register now here.

