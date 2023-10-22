ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you tried driving Downtown on Sunday, you may have noticed it was taken over by Albuquerque runners.

The Duke City Marathon started Sunday morning at Civic Plaza with the starting line at 3rd Street and Tijeras.

Runners and walkers could choose to do a 10K or 5K run or a 10K or 5K walk.

The marathon benefitted the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico