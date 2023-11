ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a beautiful day for runners to hit the trail.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with other partnerships, hosted their second Foothills 10 Mile Run. The race took place at the Elena Gallegos Open Space on Tramway.

Officials said about 240 people participated in this year’s run.

This race offered more than $7,000 in prize money with an overall first-place male and female prizes of $1,000.