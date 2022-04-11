ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Runners in Boulder, Colorado are honoring an Albuquerque native who died in the line of duty. More than one hundred runners took to the streets Saturday to honor fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and the nine other lives lost in the King Soopers shooting more than a year ago.

The run started at 2:37 p.m. on Friday and ended at 2:37 p.m. on Saturday in front of the Boulder Police Department. The run has now become an annual tradition. Officer Talley grew up in Albuquerque and graduated form Highland High School in 1988.