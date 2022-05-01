ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People came out Sunday for the 35th annual Run for the Zoo. After two years of being virtual, the event is back.

People had the option to run a mile, five or 10K, or a half-marathon. All the funds raised are going to the BioPark Zoo. While participation was about half of what’s normal at about 5,000 runners, organizers say the day was a success. “Today was great,” said race chair Hubert Hill. “All of our event races went out without a hitch and we had great weather. So we couldn’t ask for a more perfect day.”

Run for the Zoo is put on by the New Mexico BioPark Society. KRQE is also a sponsor of the event.