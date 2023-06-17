The scene of a shooting in Albuquerque on June 16, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico authorities are sharing additional information about a shooting. It happened Friday in a barbecue restaurant’s parking lot.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and New Mexico State Police (NMSP) responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q on Carlisle just north of I-40 Friday around 6:45 p.m.

Emilio Jorge Mirabal, 25, of Albuquerque, is accused of shooting two people in that lot.

The victims were a woman, 48, and a man, 44. Police said they were taken to the hospital and sustained, what they believe are, non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are calling this an officer-involved shooting, saying an APD officer and NMSP officer fired their weapons after the initial shooting occurred.

State Police said all officers are okay, and Mirabel was not hit by gunfire.

Mirabal is in custody for a long list of charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a peace officer, and he is no stranger to law enforcement.

He’s been charged in four, different cases ranging from kidnapping to murder but has only faced time for robbery and conspiracy for an incident in 2017.

For now, the NMSP officer is placed on standard administrative leave, and it’s unknown if the APD officer has been placed on leave as well.

NMSP Investigations Bureau and Multi-Agency Task Force will be investigating.