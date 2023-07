ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday morning, participants gathered at the Mariposa Basin Park for the 9th Annual Rudi Run.

The 5K, superhero-themed run was used to help raise funds to help cancer patients in New Mexico and to remember Albuquerque native Kevin Rudi, who died of cancer in 2014.

All the funds from the event will be donated to the New Mexico Cancer Center.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.