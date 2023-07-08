ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known bakery held a large festival Saturday. It focused on music, education, and community engagement.

The event was centered around the “Three R’s.” Traditionally, they are reading, writing, and arithmetic. During the event, two of the R’s stood for something else.

Michael Silva, the co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, said he wants to shine a light on the importance of reading to the future of New Mexico.

“We wanted to do something around music, poetry, and literacy, so we came up with ‘rude’ for the style of the music, ska music and reggae music. We came up with ‘rhyme’ for the poetry. There will be live poetry all day, and ‘reading,’ which is a major component of this event. We’re asking people to bring books for donation,” said Silva.

Silva hopes this festival will become an annual celebration.