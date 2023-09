ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rude Boy Cookies is celebrating its 9th anniversary in Albuquerque over the Labor Day weekend. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, at the Rude Boy location on Central.

Guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, art vendors, live music and cookies. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome at the celebration.