ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business celebrated a birthday on Saturday. During the event, visitors were invited to Rude Boy Cookies to celebrate their eight-year anniversary.

The party included food trucks, local vendors, activities for kids, live music, and a raffle to benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center. The business said it wanted to thank the community for their support while giving back to those who need it.

Co-owner Kristin Dowling said she feels privileged to be involved and active in the community. Another location for the business is in the works.

Rude Boy Cookies’ next gathering is on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their Facebook page said it’s focused on fighting organized retail crime through the gathering of small business owners.