RRPS addresses social media threat made against middle school

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, the Rio Rancho Police Department will be on the campus of Rio Rancho Middle School following a report of a threat made towards the school.

In a message sent out to parents, Rio Rancho Public Schools stated that on Tuesday night police received a report of a threat made towards Rio Rancho Middle School via Snapchat. Authorities contacted the Rio Rancho Public Schools Safety and Security Department and worked to determine the validity of the threat.

Wednesday, additional RRPS Security and RRPD officers were at the school as a precaution however, police report they have addressed the threat and that there is no safety concern for students. Additional officers will remain on campus for the day.

RRPS asks parents to continue talking with students regarding the seriousness of threats as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activities or information. RRPS reports that the department and police take threats seriously and will pursue disciplinary action even when incidents are meant as pranks.