ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is now open at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. It shows the dedication of NASA scientists.

The Roving with Perseverance Roadshow opened Saturday morning. It features a life-sized replica of the Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity Helicopter.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a better understanding of the perseverance mission on mars.

“The panorama in the background behind the rover is actually one that we took after landing at that site. So, you can point out various details about the landing site. There’s even a small perspective distance of the ingenuity helicopter sitting on the ground of this panorama. You have to look at it in detail to see it,” said Dr. Larry Crumpler with the museum.

Both vehicles are still looking for signs of life on the red planet. Researchers at the museum have been a huge part of the mission by evaluating data sent back from the rover. The exhibit runs through June 5.