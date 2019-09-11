Route 66 West Fest has something for everybody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking to get out of the house and have some fun, the Route 66 West Fest is the place to be.

In its 13th year, the West Fest will feature music from Al Hurricane, Jr., Mirage, and also feature a boxing exhibition. “It’s crazy to see boxing outside, but this kids come and they give it their all. These are kids that are up and coming boxers in the state of New Mexico and they want to show kids in the community that this is something they can be a part of, “County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

The West Fest is put on by the West Central Community Development Group and began as an attempt to get more community engagement. “They describe it as a community meeting, disguised as a fiesta,” said City Councilor Klarissa Pena said.

The event is free and happening September 21st from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center.