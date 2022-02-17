ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly one year since crews broke ground on the Route 66 Visitor Center on the western end of Central. “It’s just a long-awaited community project, the vision of so many,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

That vision is now rounding into shape. The idea of a Route 66 Visitors Center has been floating around for decades. The goal is to draw in tourists and locals alike.

The more than $12 million facility will have a museum with cars on display, paying homage to Route 66 and information about the city and what it has to offer – a New Mexico Music Hall of Fame, a taproom, and a reception area for parties and events.

Despite concerns over potential delays in construction caused by the pandemic, crews are right on schedule. The bones of the building are up, the outdoor amphitheater is taking shape, and they’re starting work on the parking lot which Pena says will be perfect for outdoor movie nights, with an area to accommodate food trucks.

Pena says it’s good to see years of planning finally come together. “This facility is about us. It’s about our history, our culture,” Pena said.

The city is expecting to get about $1 million in funding from the state this year toward phase two of the project which will include a restaurant.