ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Route 66 Visitor Center is now accepting proposals for it’s banquet facility and taproom. They are looking for a local banquet venue owner or operator to run the event hall and a local brewery to take over the taproom.

The event hall will include a banquet room, lobby, outdoor patio and a kitchen that can also be used for classes and demonstrations. The deadline for proposals is Wednesday, June 1. You can submit a proposal on the visitor’s center website.