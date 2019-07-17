Route 66 Summerfest to kick off in Nob Hill

The Route 66 Summerfest is a free family-friendly event taking place Saturday, July 20. There will be an Old Route 66 Car Show, Mother Road Art Market, kids zone & youth central, food trucks and live entertainment.
The Route 66 Summerfest takes place in Nob Hill on Central Ave. from Girard Boulevard to Washington Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dogs are also welcomed, but need to be on leashes.
Tractor Brewing Co. on Tulane will also be hosting a Chalk Art Fest. Seven artists will create sidewalk chalk art prior to Route 66 Summerfest and compete during the event for a cash prize.
Soo Bak Seoul Bowl on Hermosa Drive, south of Central, will have a pop-up art show in front of their restaurant. Flying Star and Slice Parlor will also have tents outside their establishments.
Parking
Parking is available at the lot on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd. Buses will run from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event. People can also park along streets surrounding the area as long as they follow parking laws.
Performers/Entertainment Schedule
Main Stage at Central Ave. and Girard Blvd.
- 5 p.m. – Mondo Vibrations
- 6 p.m. – Red Light Cameras
- 7 p.m. – Nosotros
- 8:30 p.m. – Magic Giant
Kid’s Stage at Central Ave and Tulane Dr.
- 5 p.m. – Absentmindedly
- 5:25 p.m. Sonyk Vortex
- 5:50 p.m. School of Rock ABQ House Band
- 6:16 p.m. River of Riot
- 6:35 p.m. Red Heather
- 6:55 p.m. – Leili Shafie
- 7:15 p.m. – Sarah Bodkin Blues Band
- 7:40 p.m. – Julia Megofna
- 8:05 p.m. – Neil Cole Band
NM Jazz Festival Stage in Nob Hill Shopping Center
- 5 p.m. – A tribute to Nat King Cole by Horace Alexander Young featuring Tracey Whitney
- 6:10 p.m. – Paul Gonzales Quintet featuring Doug Lawrence
- 7:20 p.m. – George Schuller’s Circle Wide Quintet
- 8:30 p.m. – Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra featuring Hillary Smith
Route 66 East Stage at Central Ave. and Graceland Dr.
- 5 p.m. – Levi Platero
- 6 p.m. – Isaac Aragon
- 7:15 p.m. – The NOMS
- 8:30 p.m. – Picoso