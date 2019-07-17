Route 66 Summerfest to kick off in Nob Hill

The Route 66 Summerfest is a free family-friendly event taking place Saturday, July 20. There will be an Old Route 66 Car Show, Mother Road Art Market, kids zone & youth central, food trucks and live entertainment.

The Route 66 Summerfest takes place in Nob Hill on Central Ave. from Girard Boulevard to Washington Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dogs are also welcomed, but need to be on leashes.

Tractor Brewing Co. on Tulane will also be hosting a Chalk Art Fest. Seven artists will create sidewalk chalk art prior to Route 66 Summerfest and compete during the event for a cash prize.

Soo Bak Seoul Bowl on Hermosa Drive, south of Central, will have a pop-up art show in front of their restaurant. Flying Star and Slice Parlor will also have tents outside their establishments.

Parking

Parking is available at the lot on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd. Buses will run from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event. People can also park along streets surrounding the area as long as they follow parking laws.

Map of Route 66 Summerfest in Nob Hill. Courtesy: CABQ

Performers/Entertainment Schedule

Main Stage at Central Ave. and Girard Blvd.

Kid’s Stage at Central Ave and Tulane Dr.

NM Jazz Festival Stage in Nob Hill Shopping Center

Route 66 East Stage at Central Ave. and Graceland Dr.